9 injured as Russian drones, missiles continue to batter Kyiv for fourth consecutive night of strikes

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces continued to pummel Kyiv with drones, injuring nine, as a multi-day attack stretched into its fourth consecutive night on Sept. 27-28.

Over central Kyiv, air defense systems were reported to be active, filling the city with sounds of blasts and explosions. Nine people were injured in the attacks, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Six of the injured were hospitalized, including one child.



A Russian drone was shot down by the capital's air defenses and crashed in the Podil neighborhood, according to eyewitness reports by the Kyiv Independent staff.

"In the Podilskyi district, a fire broke out in the grass cover as a result of falling debris," said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Emergency services were deployed to the scene.

Debris fell in an open area in the Dnipro district, as well as on a non-residential building, Klitschko said, with preliminary reports indicating that there are casualties.

In the Darnitsky district, debris fell in an open area near a store.

According to Kyiv Independent staff, police halted trains set to depart during the attack, evacuating passengers to underground shelters.

The latest strikes come after days of nearly unrelenting attacks on the capital.

On the night of Sept. 26-27, Russian strikes on Kyiv killed one and injured at least five.

Across Ukraine on Sept. 26-27, attacks by Russian forces killed 14 and injured at least 57.

"This past week, the Russians launched more than 2,200 attack drones against Ukraine, as well as around 1,650 aerial bombs and 38 missiles of various types, a significant number of them ballistic missiles," said President Volodymyr Zelensky.