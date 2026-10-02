Russian attacks kill 2, injure 27 across Ukraine, hit passenger bus with FPV drone in Kramatorsk

At least two people were killed and 27 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day as a passenger bus was struck in Kramatorsk, local authorities said on Oct. 1-2.

Russian forces struck a passenger bus with a first-person-view (FPV) drone in the front-line city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, at around 7:08 a.m. on Oct. 2, injuring two people, the Kramatorsk City Council said.

The bus was already operating on its route and carrying passengers when the attack occurred, according to the statement.

"Russian troops have once again attacked civilian transport — right in the middle of a routine morning journey. People were simply going about their business and had absolutely nothing to do with military targets," the statement reads.

Overall, overnight on Oct. 2, Russian forces launched 108 Shahed-type attack drones, including 47 jet-powered versions, as well as Gerbera and Parodiya decoy drones, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 88 drones, while strikes were recorded at 11 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at five locations, the Air Force said.

Zelensky said on Oct. 2 that Russian strikes hit apartment buildings in Kramatorsk and Sumy, while Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Poltava, and Rivne oblasts also came under attack.

"In Kyiv, 'Shaheds' struck the Pivdennyi Bridge several times. In the morning, a residential high-rise was hit... In Kherson, the Russians 'defeated' a kindergarten; in Kharkiv, they attacked a grocery store, and an institute and critical infrastructure were damaged," Zelensky said.

Last night, the Russians launched more than 100 attack drones at Ukraine, nearly 50 of them jet-powered. Our warriors neutralized most of them, but unfortunately, there were also hits. In Kyiv, “shaheds” struck the Pivdennyi Bridge several times. In the morning, a residential… pic.twitter.com/8z1TePtjFV — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 2, 2026

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed, and four were injured in Russian attacks across the region over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kyiv, a Russian attack overnight killed one person and injured two others after a strike damaged a 25-story residential building in the capital's Darnytskyi district, local authorities reported early on Oct. 2.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks in the region injured seven people, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, over the past day, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv and settlements in the surrounding region, injuring six people, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured four people in Pavlohrad over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Oct.2.

In the northeastern Sumy Oblast, as a result of Russian drone strikes, two men were injured, regional authorities said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, over the past day, Russia carried out 741 attacks on 51 settlements of the region — no civilians were injured in the attacks, regional authorities said.