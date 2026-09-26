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Russia launches third consecutive attack on Kyiv, injuring 1, setting off fires

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by Anna Fratsyvir, Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Russia launches third consecutive attack on Kyiv, injuring 1, setting off fires
A car is damaged in a Russian drone attack against Kyiv late on Sept. 26, 2026. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)

Russia launched another drone attack on Kyiv on the night of Sept. 26-27, marking the third consecutive day of attacks on the Ukrainian capital, according to authorities.

Air defense units were operating over the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an evening update. Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground also heard air defenses operating in the city.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a Russian drone struck an uninhabited residential building, according to Klitschko.

A fire at the building was later brought under control, while emergency crews continued working at the site.

In the Solomianskyi district, a drone fell in an open area. The resulting blast wave damaged a five-story residential building, breaking windows and damaging its facade, Klitschko said.

A fire also broke out at a warehouse in the district after the site was struck by a Russian drone, he added.

A woman was injured in the attack and handed over to medics, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

The latest attack follows a series of Russian drone strikes on Kyiv that began overnight on Sept. 24.

Russian drones continued targeting Kyiv during the day on Sept. 26, with further damage and casualties reported. By the evening, Ukrainian officials said five people had been injured in attacks on the capital during the day.

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Anna Fratsyvir

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