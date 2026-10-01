Putin vows Russia will respond with 'all weapons at our disposal' if attacked by NATO

Speaking at the annual Valdai Discussion Club forum on Oct. 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia may respond with nuclear weapons in the event of a military conflict with NATO.

"We understand that we'll be facing an adversary twice our size," Putin said about a potential conflict with NATO. "The point is that we have competitive advantages in our means of self-defense. Yes, of course, France and Great Britain are nuclear powers; we understand this perfectly well and are fully aware of it. But no one else has the weapons that Russia has today."

Putin's comments echoed warnings Russia issued to NATO on Sept. 30, saying that it would be ready to use nuclear weapons if alliance members attempt to isolate the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

"Can we be sure this weapon will never be used? Of course not," Putin said about nuclear weapons in his speech. "We're all familiar with the saying: If a gun is hanging somewhere on the stage at the beginning of a performance, on the wall, it's bound to go off eventually."

Russia has repeatedly used nuclear rhetoric in its confrontation with Western countries over its full-scale war against Ukraine. The U.K. has previously condemned Moscow's nuclear signaling as destabilizing and warned that such rhetoric increases the risk of miscalculation.

Putin went on to say that Russia has "no intention of attacking anyone," despite Russian drones increasingly violating NATO airspace, the Kremlin being accused of multiple attempts of sabotage, and Moscow launching near non-stop attacks across Ukraine.

On Sept. 28, Putin signed a decree raising the total personnel of Russia's armed forces, days after it was reported that Moscow plans to raise military spending to record levels.

Putin also echoed threats from Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova that European factories manufacturing weapons for Ukraine could become military targets for Moscow.

For months, European leaders have raised concerns over what they describe as growing Russian hybrid operations against NATO members, particularly countries on the alliance's eastern flank and those supporting Ukraine.

At the Discussion Club, Putin reiterated his familiar gripes with the West and demanded Ukrainian land in exchange for ending the war. The Russian president also effectively rejected proposals for a mutual halt to attacks on energy infrastructure with Ukraine, and for the restoration of safe shipping in the Black Sea.