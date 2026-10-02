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Ukraine urges US sanctions on Russia’s Starlink knockoff amid drone threat

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by Jakub Laichter
Ukraine urges US sanctions on Russia’s Starlink knockoff amid drone threat
Photo for illiustrative purposes. An antenna of the Starlink satellite-based broadband system stands in a yard next to the wooden posts on which shoes are dried on April 7, 2024 in Kupiansk, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Ukraine’s officials are seeking U.S. sanctions to hinder Russia’s development of the Rassvet satellite network that would allow Moscow to control attack drones across Ukraine.

Kyiv will provide Washington and Congress with details of companies and individuals supporting the Rassvet network, Ukraine’s acting ambassador to the U.S., Denys Sienik, said, Reuters reported on Sept. 30.

Since February, Russian Starlink terminals had been blocked, allowing only verified devices to connect. The Rassvet satellite network could give Russian forces their own satellite connection for controlling drones over long distances.

Presidential technology adviser Serhii Beskrestnov, known as "Flash," warned last month that Rassvet could support remotely piloted attacks throughout Ukraine while Ukrainian forces remain unable to use Starlink over Russia.

"The Russians will be able to attack our entire country using drones controlled online through their own satellites," he wrote on Telegram.

Russia's Bureau 1440, part of IKS Holding, says it launched the first 16 satellites of its planned communications constellation on March 23 and a second batch on July 20.

A Russian government information portal said commercial operations were planned for 2027, with testing in 2026.

Ukraine has also targeted Russia's space industry. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 15 that Flamingo missiles struck the Progress plant in Samara Oblast. Beskrestnov linked the factory to rockets used for Rassvet launches, but said the impact on their schedule was unknown.

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Jakub Laichter

Defense tech reporter

Jakub Laichter is a defense tech reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, he reported from Eastern Ukraine as a freelance photojournalist since 2019.

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