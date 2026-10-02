Russian strike kills 1, injures 2 in Kyiv as Southern Bridge hit again overnight

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian attack on Kyiv overnight killed one person and injured two others after a strike damaged a 25-story residential building in the capital's Darnytskyi district, local authorities reported early on Oct. 2.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the residential building had been damaged in the attack, initially saying information on casualties was being clarified. Authorities later confirmed that one person had been killed and two injured, according to Suspilne.

Russian forces also struck Kyiv's Southern Bridge again overnight, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, following multiple Russian drone strikes on the key crossing a day earlier.

The Southern Bridge and Paton Bridge were closed in both directions following the overnight attack, while the Metro Bridge was closed toward Kyiv's right bank, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Several bus routes were diverted via the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi bridges as a result of the restrictions.

There were no reports that either the Paton Bridge or Metro Bridge had been struck.

The latest attack follows repeated Russian strikes on the capital on Oct. 1. Russian drones struck the Southern Bridge multiple times, damaging its road surface, a bridge support, guardrail, and a protective concrete structure around the metro line.

The attacks disrupted metro and surface transportation across the bridge.

Kyiv has faced repeated Russian attacks in recent days. A large-scale Russian missile and drone attack beginning on Sept. 30 killed four people and injured at least eight, while also damaging residential and energy infrastructure in the capital.