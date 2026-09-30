Russia threatens European arms factories supplying Ukraine, says they are 'not safe'

European factories manufacturing weapons for Ukraine could become military targets for Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Sept. 30.

The warning came hours after Russia threatened NATO with nuclear weapons if alliance members attempt to isolate Kaliningrad Oblast. It also comes as Western officials raise concerns over what they describe as growing Russian hybrid operations against NATO.

"Weapons factories in European countries that produce arms for Ukraine are potential military targets for Russia," Zakharova said. "One should not assume that military factories outside Ukraine that produce weapons for (Kyiv) will be safe. Anyone who thinks so is mistaken."

"European countries are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine," she added.

The warning follows a Sept. 29 statement by Estonia that Russian intelligence was behind an arson attack in August against a building belonging to an Estonian defense contractor in Tallinn.

Western officials have increasingly raised concerns over alleged Russian hybrid operations on NATO territory, particularly in countries along the alliance's eastern flank and those supporting Ukraine.

Germany accused Moscow earlier this month of orchestrating an attempted drone attack against Leipzig Airport. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has also warned that Russia could launch an "accidental" drone attack into NATO territory to test the alliance's unity.