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Russian drone attack hits Kyiv gas stations, warehouses, officials say

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by Tamara Nowakowsky
A Ukrainian Mobile Fire Group operates their weapon.
A Ukrainian Mobile Fire Group operates their weapons to engage an incoming jet-powered Shahed drone during a Russian aerial attack in Boryspil, Kyiv region, Ukraine on Aug. 27, 2026. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Warehouses and gas stations in at least two districts of the capital were damaged by drones in the early hours of Sept. 23, local authorities reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that drone debris fell in the Solomianskyi district of the capital in an area between residential buildings, and a fire broke out in the area of a transportation company.

A gas station and warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv were also targeted.

The full extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

The attacks came on the same day that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Kyiv of the potential for a new large-scale strike by Russia, referencing intelligence reports.

Kyiv authorities don't have the resources to build shelters at every gas station, while the city also faces a shortage of weapons needed to intercept Russian drones and missiles, Klitschko said on Sept. 11.

Russia has recently employed a new tactic of using drones for hours-long attacks on Kyiv, putting residents on edge and into shelters throughout the day and night.

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Vitali KlitschkoUkraineRussiaKyivDrone attackKyiv OblastFireMissile attackRussian attackGas station
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Tamara Nowakowsky

Editor, North America Desk

Tamara Nowakowsky is an editor on the North America desk at the Kyiv Independent. She is a Canadian journalist with more than two decades of experience across radio, television, print, digital media, and communications. Her previous work includes reporting for CBC Radio and Television, serving as editor-in-chief of Long Beach Magazine in Long Beach, California, and hosting travel and adventure segments on CKUA Radio. She has also worked in communications and media relations, including with the David Suzuki Foundation.

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