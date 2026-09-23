Russian drone attack hits Kyiv gas stations, warehouses, officials say

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Warehouses and gas stations in at least two districts of the capital were damaged by drones in the early hours of Sept. 23, local authorities reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that drone debris fell in the Solomianskyi district of the capital in an area between residential buildings, and a fire broke out in the area of a transportation company.

A gas station and warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv were also targeted.

The full extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

The attacks came on the same day that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Kyiv of the potential for a new large-scale strike by Russia, referencing intelligence reports.

Kyiv authorities don't have the resources to build shelters at every gas station, while the city also faces a shortage of weapons needed to intercept Russian drones and missiles, Klitschko said on Sept. 11.

Russia has recently employed a new tactic of using drones for hours-long attacks on Kyiv, putting residents on edge and into shelters throughout the day and night.