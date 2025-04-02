UK newly requires everyone working for Russia to register their activities

This audio is created with AI assistance

The British government has obliged everyone working for the Russian state in the U.K. to openly declare their activities starting on July 1, according to the government's statement on April 1.

A number of suspected spy networks run by Minsk and Moscow have been uncovered in Europe over the past years as European countries threw their support behind Ukraine, resisting Russia's all-out war since 2022.

In response to espionage concerns, the U.K. is adding Russia to the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), a tool introduced in 2023 to protect the country against harmful covert activities. Criminal prosecution is possible in case of violations.

Russia became the second country to be included in this category after Iran was added in March.

"For too long, the Kremlin has been responsible for unacceptable threats to our national security — from damaging cyberattacks, malign attempts to interfere in our democratic processes, and attempted assassinations in this country," U.K. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said.

"Our new Foreign Influence Registration Scheme gives us the power to take much stronger action against any Russian threat."

The British Parliament has also announced that the regulations necessary for the scheme's full launch on July 1 have been introduced.

The scheme requires registration of any political influence activity in the U.K. conducted on behalf of a foreign state. This will also allow MPs to examine whether the interlocutor is acting on behalf of a foreign state to make informed decisions about interaction.