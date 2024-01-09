Skip to content
Belarusian detained in Poland charged with espionage

by Martin Fornusek January 9, 2024 11:02 AM 1 min read
Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) officers. (Illustrative purposes only) (ABW/website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Belarusian woman detained by Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) last month was charged with espionage, the Polish radio RMF24 reported on Jan. 9.

This is yet another case of purported spying operations uncovered by Polish security services amid growing tensions between Poland on one side and Belarus and Russia on the other.

Over several months, the woman allegedly passed information on the Belarusian diaspora in Poland to Belarus' secret police (KGB).

The ABW officers detained her on Dec. 20, 2023, after which a Polish court ordered her arrest for three months. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

Tensions between Warsaw and Minsk, as well as its Russian allies, surged following the outbreak of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. A NATO and EU member, Poland has provided extensive military and humanitarian support to Kyiv since 2022.

Last November, Warsaw said it had uncovered a Russian spy network, detaining 15 foreign nationals.

Another espionage ring, which included at least one Belarusian citizen, was reportedly broken up in March.

Belarus Weekly: Lukashenko’s Belarus abducts more Ukrainian children
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko hosts more abducted Ukrainian children from Russia-occupied territories amid escalating international concern. Ukraine’s Commissioner for Human Rights says Russia is seeking to conceal illegal deportations by making transfers through Belarus. YouTube experie…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Martin Fornusek
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 365,990 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9. This number includes 820 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
5:34 AM

Sweden to send troops to Latvia.

Though Sweden's accession to NATO is not yet complete, the government has signaled it is ready to contribute to NATO deterrence and the defense of Baltic countries.
12:57 AM

Kuleba: Allies not pushing Ukraine to start talks on freezing war.

"Our allies are not asking us to start talks with Russia in order to freeze the war - neither when we meet (Western) delegations nor at closed meetings," he said. "Those who suggest a frozen conflict argue that they are acting in the best interests of Ukraine and the world, but in reality they are helping (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin and ignoring what today's Russia is."
