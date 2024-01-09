Belarusian detained in Poland charged with espionage

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Belarusian woman detained by Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) last month was charged with espionage, the Polish radio RMF24 reported on Jan. 9.

This is yet another case of purported spying operations uncovered by Polish security services amid growing tensions between Poland on one side and Belarus and Russia on the other.

Over several months, the woman allegedly passed information on the Belarusian diaspora in Poland to Belarus' secret police (KGB).

The ABW officers detained her on Dec. 20, 2023, after which a Polish court ordered her arrest for three months. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

Tensions between Warsaw and Minsk, as well as its Russian allies, surged following the outbreak of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. A NATO and EU member, Poland has provided extensive military and humanitarian support to Kyiv since 2022.

Last November, Warsaw said it had uncovered a Russian spy network, detaining 15 foreign nationals.

Another espionage ring, which included at least one Belarusian citizen, was reportedly broken up in March.