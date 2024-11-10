UK Defense Chief: Russia lost 1,500 troops every single day in October

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of Russian troops injured and killed last month averaged 1,500 "every single day," U.K. Defence Staff Chief Admiral Anthony Radakin told the BBC on Nov. 10.



This is higher than the previous figure presented by the U.K. Defense Minister John Healey, who told The Telegraph on Nov. 8 that Russia suffered 41,980 killed and wounded during October- a daily average of 1,354.



While the Kremlin does not announce the number of dead and injured, Western officials claim October was the heaviest month yet for Russian forces.



The daily figure reported by Kyiv was 1,660, the second highest of the war.



The U.K. puts the total number of Russians killed or injured at just under 700,000, which is roughly in line with Kyiv’s estimate of 708,890 as of Nov. 10.



According to some experts, the surge in losses in recent months may be one of the factors behind the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia.



Russia is sacrificing high numbers of troops for “tiny increments of land,” Radakin told the BBC. However, he added that Russia is making “tactical, territorial gains,” and “putting pressure on Ukraine" amid a heavy offensive.



Over autumn, large chunks of Ukrainian territory, sometimes including entire cities, have been lost on a near-daily basis in southern Donetsk Oblast, while Russian forces have also made operationally significant gains near Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Kupiansk, as well as on their own soil in Kursk Oblast.



Despite talks of Ukraine ceding territory to Russia following the election victory of Donald Trump, Radakin says that Kyiv’s Western allies would be unwavering in their support for “as long as it takes.”