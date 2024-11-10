Skip to content
UK Defense Chief: Russia lost 1,500 troops every single day in October

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 10, 2024 1:02 PM 2 min read
The bodies of killed Russian soldiers in the Bakhmut area in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. June 29, 2024 (Pablo Miranzo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of Russian troops injured and killed last month averaged 1,500 "every single day," U.K. Defence Staff Chief Admiral Anthony Radakin told the BBC on Nov. 10.

This is higher than the previous figure presented by the U.K. Defense Minister John Healey, who told The Telegraph on Nov. 8 that Russia suffered 41,980 killed and wounded during October- a daily average of 1,354.

While the Kremlin does not announce the number of dead and injured, Western officials claim October was the heaviest month yet for Russian forces.

The daily figure reported by Kyiv was 1,660, the second highest of the war.

The U.K. puts the total number of Russians killed or injured at just under 700,000, which is roughly in line with Kyiv’s estimate of 708,890 as of Nov. 10.

According to some experts, the surge in losses in recent months may be one of the factors behind the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia.

Russia is sacrificing high numbers of troops for “tiny increments of land,” Radakin told the BBC. However, he added that Russia is making “tactical, territorial gains,” and “putting pressure on Ukraine" amid a heavy offensive.

Over autumn, large chunks of Ukrainian territory, sometimes including entire cities, have been lost on a near-daily basis in southern Donetsk Oblast, while Russian forces have also made operationally significant gains near Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Kupiansk, as well as on their own soil in Kursk Oblast.

Despite talks of Ukraine ceding territory to Russia following the election victory of Donald Trump, Radakin says that Kyiv’s Western allies would be unwavering in their support for “as long as it takes.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:34 AM

EU preparing 15th sanctions package against Russia, targeting foreign-made parts.

"We have to strengthen anti-sanctions circumvention measures because Russia cannot produce (weaponry) without imported parts, chips and other components," the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said at a news conference in Kyiv. "We should use sanctions to isolate Russia's industrial capabilities from imports from other countries."
2:25 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian drones hit chemical plant in Russia's Tula Oblast, source says.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 9 that Ukraine struck seven Russian regions – including Tula Oblast – with 50 drones. Moscow claimed that it had shot down all 50 drones, including two over Tula Oblast, which is located south of Moscow.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.