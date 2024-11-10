Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, War, Russian military, Casualties
General Staff: Russia has lost 708,890 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by Dominic Culverwell November 10, 2024 9:42 AM 1 min read
Soldiers train shooting an RPG during a training of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade's drone unit in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 26, 2024. (Andre Luis Alves/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 708,890 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 10.

This number includes 1,350 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,249 tanks, 18,726 armored fighting vehicles, 28,683 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,280 artillery systems, 1,245 multiple launch rocket systems, 996 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,619 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Mediazona confirms identities of over 77,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine
Since Mediazona’s last update at the end of October, the names of 1,761 Russian soldiers have been added to the list of casualties.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Dominic Culverwell
News Feed

4:34 AM

EU preparing 15th sanctions package against Russia, targeting foreign-made parts.

"We have to strengthen anti-sanctions circumvention measures because Russia cannot produce (weaponry) without imported parts, chips and other components," the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said at a news conference in Kyiv. "We should use sanctions to isolate Russia's industrial capabilities from imports from other countries."
2:25 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian drones hit chemical plant in Russia's Tula Oblast, source says.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 9 that Ukraine struck seven Russian regions – including Tula Oblast – with 50 drones. Moscow claimed that it had shot down all 50 drones, including two over Tula Oblast, which is located south of Moscow.
* indicates required
