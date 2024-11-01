Skip to content
Russia not advancing in Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, contact line stabilized, Ukraine says

by Kateryna Denisova November 1, 2024 4:05 PM 2 min read
A plume of smoke rises in the area of the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 24, 2025. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are not advancing in the embattled towns of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, and the contact line has been stabilized, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk Anastasia Bobovnikova, said on Nov. 1.

Speaking on national television, Bobovnikova refuted Russian claims that the two towns had been captured by Moscow's forces.

Toretsk and Chasiv Yar have become one of the hottest spots in Donetsk Oblast in recent months as Russian troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east.

"At the moment, they do not have an advantage in these towns. The contact line is stabilized," Bobovnikova said.

According to the spokesperson, Russian troops have not crossed the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal in Chasiv Yar, but are moving there in small groups trying to gain a foothold.

"The purpose of such actions is to accumulate as much as possible before the attack. However, such attempts are detected by our drones and are targeted," she added.

The Donetsk Oblast city of Chasiv Yar has been partially under Russian control since Ukrainian forces withdrew from the eastern Kanal neighborhood in July, establishing the Siverskyi Donets – Donbas Canal as the new front line.

Kyiv controlled roughly 40-50% of Toretsk as of mid-October, while Russia had captured the remainder.

The loss of Toretsk and Chasiv Yar would be another blow to Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast after its forces were forced to withdraw from Vuhledar in the south early last month.

Russian forces also continue pushing toward Kurakhove and Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub roughly 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Toretsk.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
