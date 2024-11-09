Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian losses, Ukraine, War, United Kingdom, Donbas
Edit post

Russian losses in Ukraine reached record high in October, UK defense minister says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 9, 2024 7:03 PM 2 min read
Members of the unit Dnipro One of the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine "Luty" operate a Soviet-era howitzer D-30 on November 09, 2024, near Toretsk, Ukraine (Diego Fedele/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces in Ukraine suffered their deadliest month since the start of the full-scale invasion, the U.K.'s defense minister said in an interview published Nov. 8.

Speaking to The Telegraph, John Healey said that Moscow's troops suffered 41,980 killed and wounded during October, according to British defense intelligence figures.

This works out at an average of 1,354 every day.

British defense intelligence estimates Russia has likely suffered more than 696,000 losses since the start of the full-scale invasion, a figure in line with Ukraine's current total figure of 707,540 reported on Nov. 9.

The daily figure reported by Kyiv was 1,660, the second highest of the war.

The previous second highest was 1,630 reported on Oct. 25, which surpassed the previous record of 1,530, which was set just a week earlier.

The bloodiest day for Moscow's forces was on May 13, when they suffered a reported 1,740 casualties.

While Russian forces are suffering record losses, they're also making increasingly swift gains in the east of Ukraine.

According to a Bloomberg analysis published on Nov. 1, Ukraine has lost 1,146 square kilometers of its own territory since the launch of the Kursk Oblast incursion in early August, with the week up until Nov. 1 reported as the worst in terms of lost territory in all of 2024.

On Nov. 2, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukraine was facing “one of the most powerful” Russian offensives since the start of the all out war.

Over autumn, large chunks of Ukrainian territory, sometimes including entire cities, have been lost on a near-daily basis in southern Donetsk Oblast, while Russian forces have also made operationally significant gains near Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Kupiansk, as well as on their own soil in Kursk Oblast.

Despite the grim situation, Healey told the Telegraph that Russia's momentum isn't unstoppable.

When asked if Ukraine with the support of its Western allies can win the war, he replied: "The West can and must."

Ukraine struggles to contain Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast as US elections loom
As voters in the U.S. head to the polls in presidential elections set to decisively steer the trajectory of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield is beginning to unravel for Kyiv. After two years of brutal attritional warfare across southern and eastern Ukraine,…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:25 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian drones hit chemical plant in Russia's Tula Oblast, source says.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 9 that Ukraine struck seven Russian regions – including Tula Oblast – with 50 drones. Moscow claimed that it had shot down all 50 drones, including two over Tula Oblast, which is located south of Moscow.
8:24 PM

Ukraine breaks air service agreement with Iran.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's airspace has been closed to all flights due to the risk of Russian attacks. Once air service is restored, flights with Iran will not be resumed.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.