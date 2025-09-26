Turkish imports of Russian oil fall as Trump pressures allies, Reuters reports

Imports of Russian oil to Turkey, one of Moscow's top buyers, have fallen due to competition from other suppliers, sanctions, and pressure from the United States, Reuters reported Sept. 26.

Frustrated by Russia's refusal to end its war in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump has urged allies—including Turkey—to stop purchasing Russian oil and gas, which are key sources of revenue for the Kremlin.

After two hours of talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sept. 25, Trump said he believed Ankara would agree to halt Russian oil imports. He added that he may lift U.S. sanctions on Turkey.

A shift in Turkey's position remains uncertain. Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have developed close ties in recent years, and Turkey has sought to act as a neutral third party, even mediating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that trade decisions rest solely with Turkey.

"(Turkey) is a sovereign state that decides for itself in which areas to cooperate with us," Peskov said. "If certain types of trade in certain goods are deemed advantageous to the Turkish side, then the Turkish side will continue to do so."

Imports of Russian oil to Turkey fell in September to their lowest level since April, according to two traders and London Stock Exchange (LSEG) data cited by Reuters. Turkey is the second-largest importer of Russian Urals crude after India, LSEG data showed.

Ankara has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow but complies with international laws and restrictions.

Energy ministries in Turkey and Russia did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

In addition to pressuring Turkey, the Trump administration has repeatedly called on European allies to halt Russian oil purchases and has urged G7 members to impose tariffs of 50 to 100 percent on China and India, the leading buyers of Russian oil, to hasten an end to the war.