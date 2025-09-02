KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Putin, Zelensky not ready for face-to-face meeting, Erdogan says

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Putin, Zelensky not ready for face-to-face meeting, Erdogan says
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Rome, Italy, on April 29th, 2025. (Massimo Di Vita/Archivio Massimo Di Vita / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sept. 1 that neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is prepared to hold direct talks at this time, according to Reuters.

Erdogan made the remarks on Sept. 1 after meeting with Putin in China and speaking with Zelensky by phone.

Erdogan told journalists that while negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul show the path to peace remains open, conditions for a leaders' summit have not yet been created.

Yet, Turkey supports "raising the level of negotiations gradually," the Turkish president added.

After the Aug. 15 summit with Putin in Alaska, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was working to broker a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Following Aug. 18 talks at the White House with European leaders and Trump, Zelensky said Kyiv is ready to enter unconditional high-level negotiations with Moscow.

The Ukrainian president has repeatedly voiced readiness for a direct meeting with Putin, urging the U.S. to impose tougher measures if Russia continues to avoid such talks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Aug. 22 that a Zelensky-Putin meeting was "not ready at all," accusing Ukraine of rejecting several preconditions and questioning Zelensky's legitimacy.

A source in Ukraine's President's Office told the Kyiv Independent earlier that a face-to-face meeting between Zelensky and Putin will not happen unless the U.S. ups its pressure on the Russian leader.

Trump said on Aug. 25 that Putin avoids meeting Zelensky because "he doesn't like him."

Zelensky wants a meeting. Putin wants to win
Ukraine has long pursued a negotiated end to Russia’s war well in its 12th year. But talks have repeatedly collapsed under the Kremlin’s ultimatums and maximalist demands. President Volodymyr Zelensky has been actively seeking a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin without preconditions, saying that such a move would have a chance to bring the ongoing all-out war to an end. By pursuing talks with Putin, experts say Zelensky may be trying to show that the Kremlin has no real interest i
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
Recep Tayyip ErdoganVolodymyr ZelenskyVladimir PutinWarPeace TalksUkraineRussia
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 2
Show More

Editors' Picks