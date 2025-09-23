KI logo
Trump says he'll meet EU officials to discuss halting Russian energy imports

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Air Force One at Morristown Airport on September 14, 2025 in Morristown, New Jersey. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 23 that he would meet with European officials later in the day to persuade them to stop buying Russian oil and gas.

"Europe has to step it up. They can't be doing what they're doing. They're buying oil and gas from Russia while they're fighting Russia," Trump said at the United Nations General Assembly.

He also accused China and India of being "the primary funders" of the war by continuing to purchase Russian oil and called out NATO allies for what he described as failing to cut ties with Moscow's energy sector.

"Inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and energy products — which, as you know, I found out about two weeks ago, and I wasn't happy. Think of it: they're funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?" Trump said.

‘Suicides and suffocation’ — Russia sends troops into gas pipelines to bypass Ukrainian defenses
A recent Russian assault in the embattled city of Kupiansk has once again thrust an uncommon, but often highly-effective tactic into the spotlight — using underground pipes to penetrate Ukrainian defensive lines. Russian units attempting to move across the Oskil River used a gas pipeline, monitoring group DeepState reported on Sept. 12, with soldiers using specially designed wheeled benches and electric scooters to maneuver. They reportedly reached the nearby village of Radkivka “without serio
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Tuesday, September 23
