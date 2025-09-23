Trump says he'll meet EU officials to discuss halting Russian energy imports

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sept. 23 that he would meet with European officials later in the day to persuade them to stop buying Russian oil and gas.

"Europe has to step it up. They can't be doing what they're doing. They're buying oil and gas from Russia while they're fighting Russia," Trump said at the United Nations General Assembly.

He also accused China and India of being "the primary funders" of the war by continuing to purchase Russian oil and called out NATO allies for what he described as failing to cut ties with Moscow's energy sector.

"Inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and energy products — which, as you know, I found out about two weeks ago, and I wasn't happy. Think of it: they're funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?" Trump said.