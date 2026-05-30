Russian attacks kill 5, injure 40 across Ukraine over past day, destroy train station in Sumy Oblast

At least five people have been killed and 40 others injured as Russian attacks over the past day targeted several oblasts across Ukraine, local authorities said on May 30.

Russia launched 290 drones, 279 of which were intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses, Ukraine's Air Force reported. Russia also launched an Iskander-M missile and six Kh-101 cruise missiles, five of which were intercepted.

Nine drones evaded defenses and struck seven locations, while falling debris was recorded at ten sites. Two missiles failed to hit their targets, and details have still not been confirmed.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian overnight attack destroyed a train station in Shostka and damaged the station's infrastructure with direct hits from several dozen kamikaze drones, Oleksii Kuleba, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for restoration and minister for communities and territories development, reported.

"The civilian train station, from which hundreds of Sumy Oblast residents set out daily to go about their peaceful business, has become yet another target of the terrorist state," Kuleba said.

There were no casualties among staff or passengers as people were in shelters during the attack, he added.

In separate attacks across the Sumy Oblast, a 59-year-old man was killed in a Russian drone attack, and two people were injured, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported. Overall, 19 settlements across Sumy Oblast were targeted.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed, three injured, Governor Oleh Syniehybov reported. Russia targeted 19 settlements, including the city of Kharkiv, Syniehubov added.

One person was killed, and two people, aged 14 and 24, were injured in a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia on May 30, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Nine apartment buildings were damaged in the attack, and one sustained significant damage, Fedorov added.

An apartment on fire after Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, on May 30, 2026. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram) A site of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, on May 30, 2026. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram) A rescue worker at the site of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, on May 30, 2026. (Ivan Fedorov / Telegram)

One person was killed, and six others were injured in Donetsk Oblast, local Governor Vadym Filashkin said, as the region remains one of the most heavily contested areas along the front line.

In the Ukraine-controlled part of Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 34 settlements, including the city of Kherson, injuring 21 people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Prokudin added that Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the towns and villages, damaging seven high-rise buildings and 29 houses. Russian troops also destroyed a gas pipeline, a truck, and several cars.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where fighting is ongoing in the southeast, Russian strikes across the region injured six people, according to local Governor Oleksandr Hanzha.