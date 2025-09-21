Trump reiterates call for European allies to stop buying Russian oil

U.S. President Donald Trump again urged European countries to stop importing oil from Russia, during a dinner in Mount Vernon, Virginia, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 21.



Speaking at the event, he criticized the purchases as unproductive to current peace efforts as well as contributing to Russia’s wartime economy.

"The Europeans are buying oil from Russia – not supposed to happen, right?" Trump said.



He then addressed U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker, pressing him to step up pressure on European partners. "They have to stop buying oil from Russia, Matt,” he emphasized.



Trump has repeatedly argued that cutting off Russia’s energy revenue would weaken Moscow and force an end to its war against Ukraine.

His demand that Europe fully halt purchases of Russian energy is being framed as a precondition for tougher U.S. sanctions.

The Trump administration has also reportedly urged other G7 members to adopt 50-100% tariffs on China and India — the leading buyers of Russian oil — to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Trump's close ally, and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico have been the most vocal opponents of cutting energy ties with Russia.