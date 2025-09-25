Ukrainian military strikes 3 gas distribution stations in occupied Luhansk

The Ukrainian military struck three gas distribution stations in the Russian-occupied part of Luhansk Oblast overnight on Sept. 25, according to military officials.

Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, said the strikes were carried out by the 14th Separate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment, and that the targeted facilities were located in Shchastia, Severodonetsk, and Novopskov.

"The voyage was carried out on the night of September 25, 2025 by the Birds of the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces," Brovdi wrote on Telegram.

Brovdi said the Shchastia station had been the main supplier for the Luhansk thermal power plant, which has now been forced to switch to coal. The strike on the Severodonetsk facility jeopardized gas supplies to the chemical industry, including the Azot plant.

He also hinted at potential strikes in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, where a major fertilizer plant operated by EuroChem suspended operations after an overnight drone attack Sept. 25, according to Russian outlet Astra.