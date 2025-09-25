KI logo
News Feed

Ukrainian military strikes 3 gas distribution stations in occupied Luhansk

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Ukrainian military strikes 3 gas distribution stations in occupied Luhansk
An image allegedly depicting the Ukrainian military strike on gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast overnight on Sept. 25. (Robert "Madyar" Brovdi / Telegram)

The Ukrainian military struck three gas distribution stations in the Russian-occupied part of Luhansk Oblast overnight on Sept. 25, according to military officials.

Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, said the strikes were carried out by the 14th Separate Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment, and that the targeted facilities were located in Shchastia, Severodonetsk, and Novopskov.

"The voyage was carried out on the night of September 25, 2025 by the Birds of the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces," Brovdi wrote on Telegram.

Brovdi said the Shchastia station had been the main supplier for the Luhansk thermal power plant, which has now been forced to switch to coal. The strike on the Severodonetsk facility jeopardized gas supplies to the chemical industry, including the Azot plant.

He also hinted at potential strikes in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, where a major fertilizer plant operated by EuroChem suspended operations after an overnight drone attack Sept. 25, according to Russian outlet Astra.

Ukraine war latest: Moscow alleges NATO, EU have entered war with Russia through Ukraine
Key developments on Sept. 25: * NATO, EU have ‘declared war’ on Russia through Ukraine, Lavrov claims * Ukraine’s sea drones ‘paralyze’ Russian Black Sea oil hubs, HUR source says * Ukraine destroys 2 Russian An-26 transport aircraft, radar stations in occupied Crimea, HUR says * Blackout at Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant enters 3rd day after grid strike * Kremlin officials ‘will have to know where the bomb shelters are,’ Zelensky says NATO and the EU have “declared war” on R
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
DronesUkrainian armed forcesUnmanned Systems ForcesLuhansk OblastWar
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, September 26
Show More

Editors' Picks