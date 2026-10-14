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Trump’s diesel deal reveals Russia’s weakness, Browder argues

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The Kyiv Independent’s Tim Zadorozhnyy speaks with Browder about Trump’s deal to allow Russian diesel supplies to the U.S., the implications for Ukraine and Western policy, and whether sanctions can force Russia to negotiate.
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Can Ukraine fix its mobilization problems?

Can Ukraine fix its mobilization problems?

Inside Ukraine’s robot army fighting Russia

Inside Ukraine’s robot army fighting Russia

Can women solve Ukraine's manpower problem?

Can women solve Ukraine's manpower problem?

How Russia’s new jet drones are changing the threat to Kyiv

How Russia’s new jet drones are changing the threat to Kyiv

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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