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Tsikhanouskaya on how Russia’s closest ally is playing the US
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The Kyiv Independent’s Tim Zadorozhnyy speaks with Tsikhanouskaya about Lukashenko’s support for Russia’s war, the risks of U.S. engagement with his regime, and how political prisoners have become bargaining chips in negotiations over sanctions.
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.