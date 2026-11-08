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Why this South African decided to build a life in Ukraine — and document it

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Kyiv-based South African tech entrepreneur and filmmaker Ronnie Apteker discusses Ukraine’s image abroad, persistent stereotypes, war fatigue, and the importance of telling stories that show Ukrainians as people building businesses, raising families, and creating despite the war.
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Kyiv ‘torture chamber’ debunked: Rumors, Russia, and what really happened

Kyiv ‘torture chamber’ debunked: Rumors, Russia, and what really happened

Oleshky residents recount horrors of Russian occupation as they reach Ukraine

Oleshky residents recount horrors of Russian occupation as they reach Ukraine

How European politicians turn Ukrainian refugees into targets | Documentary

How European politicians turn Ukrainian refugees into targets | Documentary

Tsikhanouskaya on how Russia’s closest ally is playing the US

Tsikhanouskaya on how Russia’s closest ally is playing the US

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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