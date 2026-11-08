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Why this South African decided to build a life in Ukraine — and document it
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Kyiv-based South African tech entrepreneur and filmmaker Ronnie Apteker discusses Ukraine’s image abroad, persistent stereotypes, war fatigue, and the importance of telling stories that show Ukrainians as people building businesses, raising families, and creating despite the war.
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.