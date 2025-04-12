The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump extends Biden's sanctions executive order against Russia

by Sonya Bandouil April 13, 2025 12:29 AM 2 min read
The U.S. Flag flies above a sign marking the US Department of Justice (DOJ) headquarters building on Jan. 20, 2024, in Washington, DC. (J. David Ake/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order extending for one year the sanctions against Russia originally imposed by former President Joe Biden in April 2021 over Russia’s harmful foreign activities, according to an April 10 document from the U.S. Federal Register.

"Specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. For this reason, the national emergency must continue in effect beyond 15 April 2025," the document says.

The extension cites continued Russian actions such as interference in democratic institutions, cyberattacks, repression of dissidents and journalists, and violations of international law, including threats to territorial integrity.

In recent days, the U.S. president has renewed his push for a ceasefire. Axios reported on April 11, citing an undisclosed source, that Trump could impose additional sanctions on Russia if a ceasefire with Ukraine is not reached by the end of April.

Despite this, the Trump administration has not yet imposed any major sanctions on Russia. At the same time, the White House previously paused military assistance to Ukraine in March, pressuring Kyiv to agree to a mineral resource deal.

U.S. representatives have also recently met on numerous occasions with their Russian counterparts to discuss renewed economic and diplomatic cooperation between the countries after ties were severed in recent years.

Trump ‘frustrated with both sides’ amid ongoing peace talks, White House says
“I think the president has been quite clear that he’s been continually frustrated with both sides of this conflict,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. ”(Trump) wants to see this fighting end, he wants the war to end, and we believe we have leverage in negotiating a deal.”
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Sonya Bandouil

Reuters: Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approval.

More than 100 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine are acting as mercenaries and do not appear to have direct ties to Beijing, according to two U.S. officials cited by Reuters. However, a former intelligence official told Reuters that Chinese military officers were present behind Russian lines, with Beijing’s approval, to observe and draw tactical lessons from the war.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.