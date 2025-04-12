Trump extends Biden's sanctions executive order against Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order extending for one year the sanctions against Russia originally imposed by former President Joe Biden in April 2021 over Russia’s harmful foreign activities, according to an April 10 document from the U.S. Federal Register.

"Specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. For this reason, the national emergency must continue in effect beyond 15 April 2025," the document says.

The extension cites continued Russian actions such as interference in democratic institutions, cyberattacks, repression of dissidents and journalists, and violations of international law, including threats to territorial integrity.

In recent days, the U.S. president has renewed his push for a ceasefire. Axios reported on April 11, citing an undisclosed source, that Trump could impose additional sanctions on Russia if a ceasefire with Ukraine is not reached by the end of April.

Despite this, the Trump administration has not yet imposed any major sanctions on Russia. At the same time, the White House previously paused military assistance to Ukraine in March, pressuring Kyiv to agree to a mineral resource deal.

U.S. representatives have also recently met on numerous occasions with their Russian counterparts to discuss renewed economic and diplomatic cooperation between the countries after ties were severed in recent years.