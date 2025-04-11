The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump may impose new Russia sanctions if ceasefire not reached by end of April, Axios reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 11, 2025 11:15 AM 2 min read
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 3, 2025. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump could impose additional sanctions on Russia if a ceasefire with Ukraine is not reached by the end of April, Axios reported on April 11, citing an undisclosed source.

The warning follows Ukraine's agreement to a full 30-day ceasefire on March 11 during talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia. Russia rejected the proposal unless it included restrictions on Ukraine's Armed Forces and an end to foreign military aid.

The impasse has led to growing frustration in Washington. Trump has adopted increasingly forceful rhetoric, saying he is "pissed off" and "very angry" at Russian President Vladimir Putin over continued strikes and attacks on the credibility of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Although a partial truce covering energy infrastructure remains in effect, both sides have accused each other of violating the agreement.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, traveled to Russia on April 11 to meet with Putin, marking their third meeting, Axios reported.

The visit comes days after Putin's envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, traveled to Washington, expressing "cautious optimism" about renewed contacts.

Despite repeated threats, the Trump administration has yet to impose new sanctions on Russia. The White House previously paused all military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine in March, pressuring Kyiv to agree to a minerals-for-access deal.

U.S. and Russian officials also held talks in Istanbul on April 10 about embassy operations. The same day, the two countries conducted a prisoner exchange, with Russia releasing U.S.-Russian national Ksenia Karelina in return for German-Russian citizen Artur Petrov.

Ukraine was reportedly not on the Istanbul talks' agenda, but the U.S. and Russia have held two rounds of direct discussions on peace in Ukraine in Saudi Arabia since February.

‘Putin is pure evil’ — Trump’s spiritual advisor on Russia’s war against Ukraine
When U.S. President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine last month, the man described as his “spiritual advisor,” Pastor Mark Burns, backed the decision. This week, Burns is urging him to send Kyiv more tanks, fighter jets, and air defense. “I now believe that supporting Ukraine is America
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 9 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The trip was only announced after Harry had already left Ukraine.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.