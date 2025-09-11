KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Trump envoy Kellogg reportedly arrives in Kyiv after Russian drones breach Polish airspace

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Trump envoy Kellogg reportedly arrives in Kyiv after Russian drones breach Polish airspace
U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg attends a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 20, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit, multiple Ukrainian news outlets reported on Sept. 11.

The reported visit comes only a day after Poland confirmed downing Russian drones in its airspace during an aerial strike on Ukraine, marking the first time a NATO country engaged Moscow's military assets over its territory during the full-scale war.

The purpose of Kellogg's visit is currently unknown, an undisclosed source told Suspilne broadcaster.

Kellogg previously visited Kyiv on Aug. 24 on the occasion of Ukraine's 34th Independence Day. The retired general is one of Trump's top aides in the effort to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine and has been in close contact with top Ukrainian officials.

Despite the now months-long push by Washington to end the hostilities, little progress has been made as Russia continues to reject a ceasefire and ramps up attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Tensions in the region are also flaring up after Russia's violation of the Polish airspace, with European officials and some U.S. lawmakers describing it as a test of NATO's resolve.

While Kyiv and most European leaders resolutely denounced the incursion, Trump reacted with a cryptic statement on social media, saying: "What's with Russia violating Poland's airspace with drones? Here we go!"

In largest drone breach into NATO territory, Russia appears to be probing Polish resolve
Nineteen Russian drones were recorded crossing into Poland on Sept. 10, in what became the largest attack on a NATO member state since the start of Moscow’s all-out war against Ukraine.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
UkraineKeith KelloggUnited StatesDonald Trump
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 11
 (Updated:  )
Russia 'deliberately targeted' Poland's airspace, Sikorski says.

"Last night, Poland's airspace was breached 19 times by drones manufactured in Russia. The assessment of Polish and NATO air forces is that they did not veer off course, but were deliberately targeted," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in a video statement.

Show More

Editors' Picks