Trump envoy Kellogg reportedly arrives in Kyiv after Russian drones breach Polish airspace

Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, has arrived in Kyiv on an official visit, multiple Ukrainian news outlets reported on Sept. 11.

The reported visit comes only a day after Poland confirmed downing Russian drones in its airspace during an aerial strike on Ukraine, marking the first time a NATO country engaged Moscow's military assets over its territory during the full-scale war.

The purpose of Kellogg's visit is currently unknown, an undisclosed source told Suspilne broadcaster.

Kellogg previously visited Kyiv on Aug. 24 on the occasion of Ukraine's 34th Independence Day. The retired general is one of Trump's top aides in the effort to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine and has been in close contact with top Ukrainian officials.

Despite the now months-long push by Washington to end the hostilities, little progress has been made as Russia continues to reject a ceasefire and ramps up attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Tensions in the region are also flaring up after Russia's violation of the Polish airspace, with European officials and some U.S. lawmakers describing it as a test of NATO's resolve.

While Kyiv and most European leaders resolutely denounced the incursion, Trump reacted with a cryptic statement on social media, saying: "What's with Russia violating Poland's airspace with drones? Here we go!"