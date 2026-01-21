Trump blames Ukraine war negotiations deadlock on Moscow, Kyiv failing to align on talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Jan. 20 that he has been unable to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, claiming that neither side is consistently willing to agree to a deal at the same time.

He said he is trying to end what he described as the “last conflict,” but has not yet succeeded.

"I'm trying to resolve the issue of Russia and Ukraine. And when Russia is ready - Ukraine is not ready. When Ukraine is ready - Russia is not ready,” he said at the White House.

"But on average, they lose 25,000 people a month. And I'm trying to bring this matter to an end," he added.

Just last week, Trump claimed that Russia was "ready to make a deal," while asserting that "Ukraine is less ready to make a ‍deal." However, contrary to those statements, Kyiv has agreed to several U.S.-backed peace proposals and has been open to major concessions, including holding off on NATO membership in exchange for strong security guarantees.

Meanwhile, Russia has not agreed to any peace plans and continues to wage the war it launched nearly four years ago while pursuing its maximalist demands.

Trump also argued that he has already ended eight wars during his presidency, saying he did so because “it comes easy” to him and not in pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize.

His latest comments come days after Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado presented Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize medal during a White House meeting on Jan. 16—a largely symbolic gesture, as the Nobel committee does not allow the award to be officially transferred or shared.