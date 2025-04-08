The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Iran, Russia, Donald Trump, United States, Nuclear weapons
Trump announces Iran nuclear talks, Russia ready to mediate

by Lucy Pakhnyuk April 8, 2025 4:16 AM 2 min read
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meet at "The Relationship between Time and Civilisation" in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on Oct. 11, 2024. (Iranian Presidency / Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on April 7 that direct talks between the United States and Iran are underway to discuss Iran's nuclear program.

Speaking at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump announced that a "very big meeting" was planned for April 12 with Iranian officials.

Trump called the talks "very high level" and said that the U.S. is "dealing with the Iranians directly."

Meanwhile, Iran has rejected U.S. demands to negotiate directly, Reuters reported on April 6, citing an Iranian official familiar with the matter.

The meeting will take place in Oman, where U.S. and Iranian officials will discuss a potential nuclear deal. Although the U.S. has yet to confirm its delegation, Steve Witkoff, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, is a likely candidate.

Relatedly, Russia has expressed interest in mediating the relationship between the U.S. and Iran.

"Russia is ready to make every effort, to do everything possible to contribute to this problem's resolution by political and diplomatic means," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 7.

Russia and Iran have deepened ties since the start of the full-scale invasion. Notably, Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed drones used in attacks against Ukrainian cities, as well as short-range ballistic missiles.

In January, the two countries signed a strategic partnership agreement, strengthening cooperation in security and defense, as well as energy, finance, transportation, and other areas.

Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

