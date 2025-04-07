Ukraine war latest: Russia claims capture of Sumy Oblast village, Ukraine denies

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on April 7:

Russia claimed on March 6 that its forces had seized the village of Basivka in Sumy Oblast, but Ukraine's State Border Guard Service denied the report, describing it as part of a "disinformation campaign."

The Russian Defense Ministry said units from its "Sever" (North) military grouping captured the settlement, located roughly 29 kilometers northeast of Sumy city and near the Russian border.

Russia's state-run news agency TASS reported the seizure could disrupt supply lines to Ukrainian forces still operating in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian officials rejected the claim. "Russia continues its disinformation campaign regarding the seizure of settlements in Sumy Oblast or the breakthrough of the border," border guard spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Ukrainian Pravda.

Demchenko confirmed ongoing Russian attempts to send small assault groups across the border in the Novenke-Basivka direction, but said these groups are being "destroyed to the maximum extent possible" by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Basivka remains marked as "gray zone" on the DeepState monitoring map, indicating contested or unclear control.

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in an interview with Le Figaro published on March 26 that Russia is preparing for a new offensive in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts this spring.

The estimated Russian advance in the Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, as of April 6, 2025, according to DeepState map. A white symbol marks the village of Basivka. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Russian forces push to secure ground west of Oskil River near Kupiansk, Ukraine says

Russian troops are stepping up efforts to gain territory on the western bank of the Oskil River, launching intensified assaults in the Kupiansk direction, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s military said April 7.

Kupiansk has remained a focal point of military activity for months, with Russia seeking to reclaim lost ground and create more favorable conditions for broader offensives in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to the Operational and Strategic Group of Troops "Khortytsia," Ukrainian forces repelled multiple infantry attacks near the villages of Kamianka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Nadiia and Zahryzove.

In the area around the village of Bohuslavka, Russian units — backed by armored vehicles and quad bikes — attempted to break through Ukrainian defensive lines, the military said.

Russian forces are reportedly trying to transfer additional manpower and supplies across the Oskil River, aiming to strengthen their position on the western side and secure logistics routes for future operations. Ukraine's military says efforts to prevent this crossing remain a priority.

“Our troops are taking active measures to prevent further advances by enemy forces,” the command reported.

Over 77,000 Russian targets hit, destroyed in March using drones, Ukraine's commander says

Ukrainian soldiers hit and destroyed in March more than 77,000 Russian targets using drones of various types, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on April 7.

The number of targets hit is 10% higher than in February, according to Syrskyi. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Syrskyi called boosting the combat capabilities of unmanned systems on the battlefield one of Ukraine's key priorities.

"By increasing the role of drones, we are saving the lives of our defenders," Syrskyi added.

Indian component found in Russian weapon for first time, Ukraine's intelligence says

An Indian-made component was identified in a Russian weapon system for the first time, while nearly all American-made parts have been phased out, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on April 7.

"For the first time, a component made in India — a clock buffer from Aura Semiconductor — was found in a Russian weapon," HUR said in a Telegram post.

The discovery came as HUR documented nearly 200 newly identified parts across six types of Russian weaponry.

These include the CRP antenna from the Russian-modified Shahed drone, North Korea's KN-24 ballistic missile, the onboard computer in the X-47 Kinzhal missile, and several reconnaissance and attack drones — including the Supercam S350, Gerbera, and Zala.

According to HUR, only two American chips remain in the latest CRP antenna design of the Geran-2, illustrating Russia's shift toward components from countries not enforcing sanctions.

In previous drone variants, antennas labeled in Chinese featured 13 out of 15 components made by Chinese firms, including key signal-processing chips from the Beijing Microelectronics Technology Institute.

For years, Russia has served as India's top arms supplier. However, the imposition of international sanctions has forced India to diversify its defense procurement and deepen its ties with Western arms producers.

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.