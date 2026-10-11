'To keep oil prices from rising' — Russian lawmaker questions Trump’s energy ceasefire claim

A senior member of Russia’s State Duma energy committee said he had no information about an energy ceasefire with Ukraine announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 11, suggesting Trump could be trying to influence oil prices.

"We all know that Trump often says things to keep oil prices from rising," Igor Ananskikh, first deputy chair of the committee, told Russian outlet Ostorozhno Novosti. "I don’t know how closely this reflects reality."

Dmitry Novikov, first deputy chair of the Duma’s international affairs committee, said he had not attended the negotiations and referred the outlet to Trump’s press service.

Trump announced that an energy ceasefire was effective immediately and that both sides had agreed. President Volodymyr Zelensky said the announcement was news to him.

Russia struck Kharkiv’s CHP-5 power plant that day, Zelensky said. Ukraine’s Presidential Office confirmed that the attack occurred after Trump’s announcement.

“Just now, there was a strike on CHP-5 in Kharkiv — on Kharkiv’s energy infrastructure,” Zelensky said at around 8 p.m. local time.