'Taking back what is theirs' — Ukrainian special forces successfully raid Russian-occupied island in Black Sea

Ukrainian special forces destroyed Russian weaponry and personnel during a combat operation on the Tendra Spit, an island off the coast of the occupied area of Kherson Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on Jul. 29.

Tendra Spit is a shoal or a narrow island in the northern Black Sea southwest of the Russian-occupied Ukrainian mainland in Kherson Oblast.

"On the night of July 28, reconnaissance troops landed on the Tendra Spit and eliminated the position of the occupying forces along with personnel," HUR said in a Telegram post.

Ukrainian forces also destroyed a Russian "Zont" electronic warfare complex and "Rosa" radar station, according to HUR. The agency did not provide details as to Russian personnel losses.

HUR described the operation as a "daring landing" and said Ukraine sustained no losses during the raid. The Ukrainian flag was flown over the island.

0:00 / 1× Video footage showing the planning and implementation of a Ukrainian combat operation on the Russian-occupied Tendra Spit conducted July 28, 2025. (HUR / Telegram)

The agency published a video illustrating the planning and implementation of the Tendra Spit operation.

"Now we are here, on our Ukrainian land," an operative is heard saying after successfully landing on the island.

"Ukrainians are returning and taking back what is theirs."

The operation was supported by partners and donors involved in "Boats for HUR," a project of the Diana Podolyanychuk Charitable Foundation, HUR said. The agency reported that new vessels provided through the project allowed Ukrainian special forces to "operate where they are not expected."

HUR previously carried out a raid on Tendra Spit in August 2024, destroying Russian armored vehicles, electronic warfare systems, and fortifications.