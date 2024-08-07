Skip to content
Ukrainian special forces raid Russian-occupied island in Black Sea

by Martin Fornusek August 7, 2024 10:03 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian fighters featured in a video published by Ukraine's military intelligence on Aug. 7, 2024. (HUR/Telegram)
Ukrainian special forces destroyed Russian "equipment, personnel, and fortifications" during a raid of Tendra Spit off the coast of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence service said on Aug. 7.

Tendra Spit is a shoal or a narrow island in the northern Black Sea southwest of the occupied Ukrainian mainland in Kherson Oblast.

"On Aug. 6, Special Operations Forces of the Artan Unit and the Maritime Center of Ukraine's HUR (military intelligence agency) carried out an operation in the northern part of the Black Sea," the intelligence agency said on Telegram.

Ukrainian fighters featured in a video published by Ukraine's military intelligence on Aug. 7, 2024. (HUR/Telegram)

An amphibious special forces group landed on Tendra Spit overnight and destroyed Russian armored vehicles, namely MT-LB amphibious personnel carriers, as well as electronic warfare systems and fortifications, HUR reported.

Russian troops also suffered losses, though the exact number of casualties is being determined, the statement read. HUR claimed that the Ukrainian assault group suffered no losses.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not mention an engagement on Tendra Spit in its daily reports.

According to HUR, this was not the first Ukrainian operation on Tendra Spit but "only a part of an ongoing broader plan of the Ukrainian Defense Forces."

With Krynky lost, what did the perilous operation accomplish?
The Ukrainian operation near Krynky in Kherson Oblast appears to be over, as the military said on July 17 that the positions in the village were “completely destroyed.” It follows reports that Ukraine had withdrawn from the village on the Dnipro River’s east bank several weeks earlier. “The Defens…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
Harris chooses Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as running mate.

Tim Walz has served as governor of Minnesota since 2019 after spending 12 years in Congress. He is an army veteran, having enlisted in the National Guard as a teenager and serving for another 24 years. Walz was also a high school teacher before entering politics.
