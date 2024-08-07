Ukrainian special forces raid Russian-occupied island in Black Sea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian special forces destroyed Russian "equipment, personnel, and fortifications" during a raid of Tendra Spit off the coast of the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence service said on Aug. 7.

Tendra Spit is a shoal or a narrow island in the northern Black Sea southwest of the occupied Ukrainian mainland in Kherson Oblast.

"On Aug. 6, Special Operations Forces of the Artan Unit and the Maritime Center of Ukraine's HUR (military intelligence agency) carried out an operation in the northern part of the Black Sea," the intelligence agency said on Telegram.

An amphibious special forces group landed on Tendra Spit overnight and destroyed Russian armored vehicles, namely MT-LB amphibious personnel carriers, as well as electronic warfare systems and fortifications, HUR reported.

Russian troops also suffered losses, though the exact number of casualties is being determined, the statement read. HUR claimed that the Ukrainian assault group suffered no losses.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not mention an engagement on Tendra Spit in its daily reports.

According to HUR, this was not the first Ukrainian operation on Tendra Spit but "only a part of an ongoing broader plan of the Ukrainian Defense Forces."