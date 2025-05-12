Become a member
Tuesday, May 13
Tuesday, May 13

Taiwan pledges $2 million for demining in Ukraine.

Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

Taiwan pledges $2 million for demining in Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat
Taiwan pledges $2 million for demining in Ukraine
Taiwan's armed forces hold two days of routine drills to show combat readiness ahead of Lunar New Year holidays at a military base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Jan.11, 2023. (Annabelle Chih/Getty Images)

Taiwan intends to contribute up to $2 million for demining efforts in Ukraine, Lithuania's Defense Ministry announced on May 12.

The commitment comes as Lithuanian defense officials met with Taiwan's representative office in Vilnius.

"Lithuania, which is leading the international demining capability coalition for Ukraine, welcomes Taiwan’s interest in supporting this critical humanitarian initiative," a statement from Lithuania's Foreign Ministry read. "The removal of explosive hazards remains one of the most pressing challenges for Ukrainian civilian safety and economic recovery."

Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

Despite ongoing hostilities, Ukraine has reduced the area considered as potentially hazardous by over 35,000 square kilometers (13,500 square miles).

Over 400 civilians have been killed, and approximately 1,000 more have been injured by mines since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to U.N. monitors.

Multiple countries have been assisting Ukraine with demining efforts and providing training and equipment. On March 28, Sweden allocated 40 million Swedish kronor ($3.8 million) to support Ukraine's demining efforts.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Feb. 26 that Ukraine expects to receive about $732 million in demining equipment by 2034 from Western allies.

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

