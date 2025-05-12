Taiwan pledges $2 million for demining in Ukraine.

Taiwan intends to contribute up to $2 million for demining efforts in Ukraine, Lithuania's Defense Ministry announced on May 12.

The commitment comes as Lithuanian defense officials met with Taiwan's representative office in Vilnius.

"Lithuania, which is leading the international demining capability coalition for Ukraine, welcomes Taiwan’s interest in supporting this critical humanitarian initiative," a statement from Lithuania's Foreign Ministry read. "The removal of explosive hazards remains one of the most pressing challenges for Ukrainian civilian safety and economic recovery."

Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

Despite ongoing hostilities, Ukraine has reduced the area considered as potentially hazardous by over 35,000 square kilometers (13,500 square miles).

Over 400 civilians have been killed, and approximately 1,000 more have been injured by mines since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to U.N. monitors.

Multiple countries have been assisting Ukraine with demining efforts and providing training and equipment. On March 28, Sweden allocated 40 million Swedish kronor ($3.8 million) to support Ukraine's demining efforts.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Feb. 26 that Ukraine expects to receive about $732 million in demining equipment by 2034 from Western allies.











