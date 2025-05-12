Taiwan pledges $2 million for demining in Ukraine.

Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.
The phone call comes as Moscow once again rejected a 30-day ceasefire, with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova claiming that a ceasefire would give "Kyiv a break to restore its military potential and continue its confrontation with Russia."
Flight MH17 departed from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport en-route to Kuala Lumpur International Airport on July 17, 2014. Three hours into the flight, the Boeing-777 was shot down by Russian proxy forces using a Buk surface-to-air missile above Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.
"I am grateful for the support and the readiness at the highest level to promote diplomacy," President Volodymyr Zelensky said of the phone conservation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "We share the same view on the need for a ceasefire."
The convictions mark a significant development in Britain's efforts to counter Russian intelligence operations amid heightened tensions stemming from Moscow's war against Ukraine and repeated Kremlin threats toward Kyiv's allies.
The deepening labor shortage reflects growing strain on Russia's workforce as the Kremlin aggressively recruits men for its war against Ukraine.
"The clock is ticking — we still have twelve hours until the end of this day," German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius reportedly said.
According to the Verkhovna Rada's website, Ukraine completed the ratification of the U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement on May 12. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the deal.
"I believe both leaders are going to be there," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
"I myself have heard relatives talking: our village is being attacked, let's roll the car out of the garage, maybe they will shell it — at least we will get money. The car is old, we can't sell it," Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
The new tranche brings total recent EU defense support for Ukraine to 3.3 billion euros ($3.6 billion), marking a significant expansion of European efforts to boost Kyiv's defense industry.
Taiwan pledges $2 million for demining in Ukraine
Taiwan intends to contribute up to $2 million for demining efforts in Ukraine, Lithuania's Defense Ministry announced on May 12.
The commitment comes as Lithuanian defense officials met with Taiwan's representative office in Vilnius.
"Lithuania, which is leading the international demining capability coalition for Ukraine, welcomes Taiwan’s interest in supporting this critical humanitarian initiative," a statement from Lithuania's Foreign Ministry read. "The removal of explosive hazards remains one of the most pressing challenges for Ukrainian civilian safety and economic recovery."
Despite ongoing hostilities, Ukraine has reduced the area considered as potentially hazardous by over 35,000 square kilometers (13,500 square miles).
Over 400 civilians have been killed, and approximately 1,000 more have been injured by mines since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to U.N. monitors.
Multiple countries have been assisting Ukraine with demining efforts and providing training and equipment. On March 28, Sweden allocated 40 million Swedish kronor ($3.8 million) to support Ukraine's demining efforts.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Feb. 26 that Ukraine expects to receive about $732 million in demining equipment by 2034 from Western allies.