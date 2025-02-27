The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine, War, Demining, Russia
Ukraine to receive $730 million for demining equipment from partners by 2034

by Kateryna Denisova February 27, 2025 10:34 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian deminer uses the remote system of a mine trawl to clear a field of landmines laid by Russian troops near the city of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, on May 19, 2023. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
Western partners are planning to allocate 700 million euros ($732 million) to Kyiv for the purchase of demining equipment by 2034, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said on Feb. 26.

Over 139,300 square kilometers (53,800 square miles) of Ukrainian land are potentially contaminated with explosives as a result of the full-scale war, with clearance efforts expected to take over a decade and cost $35 billion, according to the Economy Ministry.

The ministry's announcement came after the 11th meeting of the demining coalition for Ukraine, which involved 15 countries and was held in Vilnius.

The participants prioritized the procurement of equipment and weapons for 2025 with a budget of 130 million euros ($157 million). A total of 51 million euros ($53 million) has already been raised, said Ruslan Berehulia, the head of the mine action department.

Ukraine and Lithuania are also planning to set up working groups to study innovations, including the use of drones and artificial intelligence in mine action.

Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Despite ongoing hostilities, Ukraine has reduced the area considered as potentially hazardous by over 35,000 square kilometers (13,500 square miles).

Some 399 civilians have been killed, and 915 have been injured by mines since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to U.N. monitors.

Multiple countries have been assisting Ukraine with demining efforts and providing training and equipment.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
8:36 PM
US author explains Donald Trump’s Russia, KGB connections.

Craig Unger is an American journalist and writer who has written two books on Donald Trump’s connections to Russia’s security services and the Russian mafia stretching all the way back to the 1980s. Unger says he is “absolutely certain” that the U.S. president is a Russian asset whose current actions are benefiting Russian President Vladimir Putin, and destroying relationships with long-time allies.
