Ukraine has neutralized over 533,000 explosive devices since February, 2022

by Olena Goncharova October 5, 2024 6:40 AM 2 min read
A sapper defuses an anti-tank mine as a consolidated squad of the Explosives Service of Ukraine carries out demining work in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 24, 2023. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Pyrotechnic teams from Ukraine's State Emergency Service have detected and disposed of over 533,200 pieces of explosive ordnance since Russia's full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022.

The teams have cleared around 148,858 hectares of territory, including 4,018 aerial bombs, according to a report published on Oct. 4.

Over the past 24 hours alone, the units of the State Emergency Service responded to 173 calls, removing and disposing of 293 explosives, including two air bombs, while surveying an additional 127,630 hectares.

The regions most frequently requiring pyrotechnic deployment include Kharkiv (35,815 times), Kherson (16,560 times), Donetsk (14,826 times), Kyiv (11,393 times), Mykolaiv (9,360 times), Chernihiv (6,948 times), and Sumy (4,425 times).

Authorities urge the public to report any suspicious objects by calling 101.

Ukraine also remains the world’s most mined country. The country's Defense Ministry specialists have cleared 30,000 square kilometers of mines over the past two years - an area comparable to the size of Belgium or Moldova.

Since 2022, approximately 174,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian land have been contaminated with explosives, making 144,000 square kilometers still potentially dangerous.

Burning horizon: As Russia makes gains near Pokrovsk, civilians remain frozen in inaction
SELYDOVE, Donetsk Oblast – “Kostia! Kostia?” Despite their volume, the volunteer’s calls dissipate in the strong winds coursing through the central streets of Selydove. This is the most dangerous part of any evacuation operation in a front-line city: making visual contact with civilians who have a…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Olena Goncharova
