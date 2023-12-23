Skip to content
Germany sends ammunition, demining equipment to Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 23, 2023 6:23 AM 1 min read
A Wisent mine-clearing tank at the Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFG), a defense technology company located in Flensburg, Germany, June 20, 2023. (Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has transferred additional military aid to Ukraine, including tank ammunition, demining equipment, and anti-aircraft guns, the German government announced on Dec. 22.

Germany has consistently supported Ukraine with weapons and equipment deliveries since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The supplies come from the German army and government contracts with private companies.

The latest shipment includes ammunition for Leopard tanks, three additional Gepard anti-aircraft systems, and two more Wisent mine-clearing tanks.

Ukraine has become one of the most heavily mined countries in the world. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in October that mines threaten the lives of around six million Ukrainans.

Germany's latest weapons delivery also includes additional reconnaissance drones, border patrol vehicles, AMPS self-protection systems for helicopters, trucks, and medical supplies.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced in October a new $1.1 billion aid package to support Ukraine in the winter months. Germany also pledged on Dec. 21 to provide Ukraine with an additional 85.5 million euros ($94 million) to help repair damage to the country's energy infrastructure sustained in winter attacks.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
