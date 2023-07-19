Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Lithuania to create coalition for demining in Ukraine

by Daria Bevziuk July 19, 2023 3:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania is assembling a coalition to assist Ukraine in demining efforts, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on July 18.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas presented the plan at the July 18 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein summit.

“We are rallying a coalition for demining efforts with an aim to consolidate and coordinate the ongoing as well as planned assistance to Ukraine in this area," Anušauskas said .

The formation of the coalition follows a "train and equip" approach. Anušauskas invited other countries to join in contributing training instructors or demining equipment to meet Ukraine's needs.

Anušauskas stressed the urgency of enhanced Western assistance to Ukraine's counteroffensive, particularly with regards to demining systems.

In addition to the demining coalition, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry also presented a new aid package for July worth over $26 million.

Ukraine has received less than 15% of its requested mine-clearing equipment. Deep minefields stand between Ukrainian forces and entrenched Russian troops. The lack of demining capacity slows down the advance of Ukrainian counteroffensive troops in their attempts to liberate occupied territories.

Ukraine war latest: Russia attacks Odesa, claims ‘retaliation’ for Crimean Bridge incident
Key developments on July 18: * Russia targets Odesa with Kalibr missiles, drones * Yermak: Russian drones still have Western-made parts, more sanctions needed * Defense Ministry: Ukraine regains initiative near Kupiansk, continues offensive along southern front * European Parliament calls for I…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Daria Bevziuk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.