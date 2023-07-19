Lithuania to create coalition for demining in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania is assembling a coalition to assist Ukraine in demining efforts, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry announced on July 18.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas presented the plan at the July 18 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein summit.

“We are rallying a coalition for demining efforts with an aim to consolidate and coordinate the ongoing as well as planned assistance to Ukraine in this area," Anušauskas said .

The formation of the coalition follows a "train and equip" approach. Anušauskas invited other countries to join in contributing training instructors or demining equipment to meet Ukraine's needs.

Anušauskas stressed the urgency of enhanced Western assistance to Ukraine's counteroffensive, particularly with regards to demining systems.

In addition to the demining coalition, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry also presented a new aid package for July worth over $26 million.

Ukraine has received less than 15% of its requested mine-clearing equipment. Deep minefields stand between Ukrainian forces and entrenched Russian troops. The lack of demining capacity slows down the advance of Ukrainian counteroffensive troops in their attempts to liberate occupied territories.