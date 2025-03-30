The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Sweden pledges $7.6 million towards Ukrainian drone and demining coalitions

by Sonya Bandouil March 30, 2025 7:05 PM 2 min read
An EU flag and a Swedish flag fly outside the polling station a the Town Hall in Malmo, Sweden, on June 9, 2024 during the European Parliament election. (Photo by Johan Nilsson / TT News Agency / /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden has allocated 80 million Swedish kronor ($7.6 million) to support Ukraine's drone and demining efforts as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), the Swedish government announced in a press release on March 28.

The funding will be split evenly between the capability coalitions for drones and mine clearance, and forms part of Sweden’s 18th military aid package to Ukraine.

"This support ensures that Ukraine can develop its drone technology and mine clearance capabilities. It will help the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian society," said Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson.

The UDCG, comprising over 50 countries, coordinates international military assistance for Ukraine. Sweden has been an active contributor to the group, which includes specific coalitions focused on strengthening Ukraine’s capacity in areas such as air defense, demining, and drones.

Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Despite ongoing hostilities, Ukraine has reduced the area considered as potentially hazardous by over 35,000 square kilometers (13,500 square miles).

Some 399 civilians have been killed, and 915 have been injured by mines since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to U.N. monitors.

Multiple countries have been assisting Ukraine with demining efforts and providing training and equipment.

In recent months, Sweden has continued to provide Ukraine with various aid packages.

On March 8 the Swedish Embassy in Ukraine announced the country will provide 22.5 million Swedish kronor ($2.2 million) to support Ukrainian women. And on Jan. 30, the country announced a military aid package to Ukraine worth over $1.2 billion — Sweden's largest tranche of military assistance since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Author: Sonya Bandouil

