Syrskyi orders soldiers' mandatory rotation from front-line positions after 2 months

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has ordered mandatory rotation of soldiers on front-line positions, as manpower shortages and brutal battlefield conditions have left troops in place for more than 100 days at a time.

Commanders must ensure conditions for service members to remain in positions for up to two months, with a subsequent mandatory rotation to be carried out within the next month, Syrskyi wrote on April 30.

"The rotation of our warriors should be planned in a timely manner, taking into account the situation, the nature of the fight, and the available forces and resources," the general said.

The announcement comes amid increased scrutiny of conditions facing Ukrainian infantry, following reports from the 14th Mechanized Brigade, where soldiers were left emaciated without adequate food and other supplies.

Since early 2025, the increasing saturation of the skies above front-line positions with enemy drones has made movement in and out of the zero line area deadlier with each passing month and practically impossible by vehicle.

Across the front line, infantry are often walking more than 15 kilometers (9 miles) to and from front-line positions, a journey that carries the risk of drone strikes, artillery fire, or stepping on remotely deployed mines.

These conditions, combined with a chronic lack of infantry replacements for combat brigades, have led to increasing reports over the past year of infantry personnel spending the better part of a year in position, and in some extreme cases, more than a year.

These cases are often highlighted by Ukrainian brigades as a way to pay tribute to the endurance and heroism of their fighters, but in doing so, they have contributed to growing public concern in Ukrainian society about mobilization into the infantry.

In addition to the two-month cap, Syrskyi ordered that soldiers returning from long stints on the front line be given immediate medical examinations upon rotation, and that they are always supplied with essentials while in position.

The general did not specify any further measures to increase the replenishment of standard front-line brigades, an important prerequisite for addressing the problem of extended deployments without rotation.