News Feed, Sweden, Ukraine, Aid, Europe
Sweden to allocate $2.2 million in support of Ukrainian women

by Sonya Bandouil March 8, 2025 9:27 PM 1 min read
An EU flag and a Swedish flag fly outside the polling station a the Town Hall in Malmo, Sweden, on June 9, 2024 during the European Parliament election. (Photo by Johan Nilsson / TT News Agency / /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden will provide 22.5 million Swedish kronor ($2.2 million) to support Ukrainian women, the Swedish Embassy in Ukraine announced on March 8.

According to the embassy’s post on X, the funding aims to “empower women in Ukraine” and support their contributions to the country’s defense and recovery.

“On March 8, we pay tribute to the Ukrainian women who bravely defend their country, and all of Europe, as military and humanitarian workers, entrepreneurs and political leaders,” the post said.

The funding initiative will be through UN-Women, the embassy added.

This comes soon after Sweden announced a military aid package to Ukraine worth over $1.2 billion, on Jan. 30.

It was Sweden's largest tranche of military assistance since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Norway to increase aid for Ukraine to $7.8 billion in 2025
Norway’s parliamentary leaders agreed on March 6 to increase aid for Ukraine by 50 billion Norwegian krone ($4.6 billion) to a total of 85 billion Norwegian krone ($7.8 billion) in 2025.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Sonya Bandouil

6:08 PM
Video

British MP: ‘Trump could be a Russian asset.’

Earlier this week, British lawmaker Graham Stuart raised the possibility that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, had been groomed by the Kremlin’s security services over a period of decades. In this interview Stuart explains what prompted him to make such an extraordinary public statement, and what it means both for the future of Ukraine, and the continent as a whole.
