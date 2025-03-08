Sweden to allocate $2.2 million in support of Ukrainian women

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden will provide 22.5 million Swedish kronor ($2.2 million) to support Ukrainian women, the Swedish Embassy in Ukraine announced on March 8.

According to the embassy’s post on X, the funding aims to “empower women in Ukraine” and support their contributions to the country’s defense and recovery.

“On March 8, we pay tribute to the Ukrainian women who bravely defend their country, and all of Europe, as military and humanitarian workers, entrepreneurs and political leaders,” the post said.

The funding initiative will be through UN-Women, the embassy added.

This comes soon after Sweden announced a military aid package to Ukraine worth over $1.2 billion, on Jan. 30.

It was Sweden's largest tranche of military assistance since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.