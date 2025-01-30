Skip to content
Sweden unveils its largest military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.2 billion

by Kateryna Denisova January 30, 2025 6:50 PM 2 min read
Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson at the Munich Security Conference in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 16, 2024. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth over $1.2 billion, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson announced on Jan. 30.

It is Sweden's largest tranche of military assistance since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, according to Johnson.

The package includes 16 CB90 combat boats with weapons stations, a million rounds of 12.7 mm ammunition, 146 trucks, 1,500 TOW anti-tank missiles, as well as 200 AT4 anti-tank launchers.

About $90 million will be allocated for the production of long-range missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, Johnson said.

Donations from the Swedish Armed Forces' stockpiles will account for roughly 25% of the package, while around 45% will be used for investment in defense production.

"This can be directed towards prioritized needs, such as artillery, long-range strike abilities and drones. A short delivery time is important," the minister said.

Under the new package, $178 million will be allocated for the so-called Danish model of funding for Ukraine's defense production.

Other funds will also be allocated for the training of Ukrainian soldiers in 2025, as well as the repair and maintenance of the equipment already donated by Sweden.

At the end of 2024, Jonson said in an interview with the Kyiv Independent that Stockholm does not exclude the possibility of expanding its physical presence in Ukraine to strengthen the country's defenses.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
