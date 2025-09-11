KI logo
Sweden commits $7.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, announces new $840 million military package

2 min read
by Kateryna Hodunova
An EU flag and a Swedish flag fly outside the polling station a the Town Hall in Malmo, Sweden, on June 9, 2024 during the European Parliament election. (Johan Nilsson / TT News Agency / AFP via Getty Images)

Sweden pledged on Sept. 11 around 70 billion Swedish kronor ($7.44 billion) in military aid to Ukraine over the next two years and unveiled a new package worth 9.2 billion kronor ($840 million) as part of that commitment, Sweden's Defense Minister Pal Jonson announced on X.

The announcement comes in the wake of a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine, during which several Russian drones entered Polish airspace, with some intercepted by air defenses.

The Swedish government decided to increase military aid to Ukraine from 2026 to 2027 to 40 billion Swedish kronor ($3.7 billion) per year, which will amount to approximately $7.44 billion over two years.

A significant portion of the funds will go toward acquisitions by the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration, with priorities including additional Archer artillery systems.

The $840 million package includes the purchase of 18 Archer artillery systems and ammunition, long-range drones, and a range of naval equipment, such as coastal radar systems, cable ferries equipped with grenade launchers, diving chambers, and mobile cranes, according to the Swedish government.

The aid package will also provide ammunition, sensors, and control systems for the Swedish Tridon air defense system previously donated to Ukraine, as well as equipment for operating air bases and sensors designed to detect drones and robotic systems.

"Additional secret systems and projects are also included, but their introduction will have to be saved for the battlefield," Jonson wrote on X.

"The Russian army can expect Swedish-Ukrainian surprises going forward. Sweden will continue to put hard pressure on Russia until they stop this war," Jonson added.

This military aid package is the 20th from Sweden since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Ukraine
Kateryna Hodunova

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent.

