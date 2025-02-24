The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Starmer announces UK's largest package of Russia sanctions, confirms readiness to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek February 24, 2025 2:06 PM 2 min read
Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, speaks during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 16, 2025 in Kyiv. (Ihor Kuznietsov/Novyny LIVE/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. is imposing its largest-ever package of sanctions against Moscow, targeting its "shadow fleet" of tankers and foreign-based companies providing military parts to Russia, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Feb. 24.

"Later today, I will be discussing further steps with the G7. And I am clear that the G7 should take more risk, including the oil price cap, sanctioning Russia's oil giants, and going after banks that are enabling the evasion of sanctions," Starmer said in a video address to the Support Ukraine summit in Kyiv.

Starmer's announcement, made on the third anniversary of the full-scale war, comes shortly after Australia and New Zealand announced additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv's international partners are ramping up economic pressure on Moscow just as the Trump administration pushes for peace talks and signals that sanction relief could be part of an eventual peace deal.

Starmer did not reveal the full details of the new package.

The British prime minister reiterated that the U.K. is ready to provide Ukraine with 4.5 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) in military aid in 2025, the most significant yearly sum provided since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey previously announced the sum during the Ramstein-format meeting on Feb. 12. According to the media, London is also expected to announce an additional defense aid package later on Feb. 24.

European countries are looking for ways to increase military support for Ukraine as the continued U.S. commitment grows uncertain under President Donald Trump.

"If we want peace to endure, Ukraine must have a seat at the table, and any settlement must be based on sovereign Ukraine, backed by strong security guarantees," Starmer said.

"The U.K. is ready and willing to support this with troops on the ground, with the Europeans, and with the right conditions in place," Starmer said, adding that the U.S. "backstop" will be crucial to deter any future Russian aggression.

The British prime minister is expected to meet Trump in Washington later this week to discuss peace efforts in Ukraine. The Telegraph previously reported that Starmer's plan includes deploying 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine in case of a ceasefire, who would be backed by U.S. firepower.

Starmer to pitch plan on 30,000 European peacekeepers in Ukraine to Trump, Telegraph reports
The purpose of this support is to ensure that “whatever forces are deployed will not be challenged by Russia,” an unnamed source told the Telegraph.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

2:36 PM

Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
12:29 PM

EU to provide Ukraine with $3.7 billion tranche in March.

"Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine in this critical moment. I can announce that a new 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
11:24 PM

US envoy suggests Ukraine-Russia peace deal is close.

The United States is reportedly nearing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, according to Steve Witkoff, the U.S. envoy to the Middle East. He said that any potential deal would require both territorial and economic concessions from both sides.
