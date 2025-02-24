Starmer announces UK's largest package of Russia sanctions, confirms readiness to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. is imposing its largest-ever package of sanctions against Moscow, targeting its "shadow fleet" of tankers and foreign-based companies providing military parts to Russia, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Feb. 24.

"Later today, I will be discussing further steps with the G7. And I am clear that the G7 should take more risk, including the oil price cap, sanctioning Russia's oil giants, and going after banks that are enabling the evasion of sanctions," Starmer said in a video address to the Support Ukraine summit in Kyiv.

Starmer's announcement, made on the third anniversary of the full-scale war, comes shortly after Australia and New Zealand announced additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv's international partners are ramping up economic pressure on Moscow just as the Trump administration pushes for peace talks and signals that sanction relief could be part of an eventual peace deal.

Starmer did not reveal the full details of the new package.

The British prime minister reiterated that the U.K. is ready to provide Ukraine with 4.5 billion pounds ($5.7 billion) in military aid in 2025, the most significant yearly sum provided since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey previously announced the sum during the Ramstein-format meeting on Feb. 12. According to the media, London is also expected to announce an additional defense aid package later on Feb. 24.

European countries are looking for ways to increase military support for Ukraine as the continued U.S. commitment grows uncertain under President Donald Trump.

"If we want peace to endure, Ukraine must have a seat at the table, and any settlement must be based on sovereign Ukraine, backed by strong security guarantees," Starmer said.

"The U.K. is ready and willing to support this with troops on the ground, with the Europeans, and with the right conditions in place," Starmer said, adding that the U.S. "backstop" will be crucial to deter any future Russian aggression.

The British prime minister is expected to meet Trump in Washington later this week to discuss peace efforts in Ukraine. The Telegraph previously reported that Starmer's plan includes deploying 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine in case of a ceasefire, who would be backed by U.S. firepower.