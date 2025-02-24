Australia, New Zealand impose new sanctions against Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Australian and New Zealand governments announced new sanctions against Russia on Feb. 24 in a show of solidarity with Ukraine on the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

The new measures, imposed mere days after the EU's ambassadors approved the bloc's 16th package of sanctions, come as the Trump administration signaled that sanctions relief could be part of peace talks with Russia.

Australia has introduced the most extensive package of sanctions since the beginning of the all-out war, targeting 70 individuals and 79 organizations linked to Russia, the government's statement read.

Sanctions were imposed on Russian government officials and individuals involved in "deepening cooperation between Russia and North Korea."

North Korea has been Russia's leading ally during the full-scale war, providing artillery, ballistic missiles, and up to 12,000 soldiers deployed against Ukraine in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The Australian government has imposed over 1,400 sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine since 2022 and has provided over 1.5 billion Australian dollars ($960 million) to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression, according to the statement.

New Zealand announced sanctions against 52 individuals and entities "involved in Russia's military-industrial complex and energy sector, North Korea's support to Russia's war effort, and the forced relocation or re-education of Ukrainian children," New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said.

The sanctions list includes governors of several Russian regions, heads of military-industrial complex enterprises, and military unit commanders. Restrictions were also imposed on Russian NGOs and charitable foundations.

The New Zealand government further introduced sanctions on a senior North Korean military officer who provided strategic assistance to Russia's military efforts.

Peters also announced an additional 3 million New Zealand dollars ($1.7 million) in contribution to the World Bank-administered Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction, and Reform Trust Fund.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1,800 individuals and entities, along with a range of trade restrictions.