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South Korea to recall Ukraine envoy amid North Korean POWs dispute

2 min read
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by Martin Fornusek
South Korea to recall Ukraine envoy amid North Korean POWs dispute
Illustrative purposes only: A South Korean flag is flying in the wind near the Government Complex in Seoul on Dec. 15, 2024. (Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

South Korea decided to recall its ambassador from Ukraine, the South Korean Foreign Ministry announced on Oct. 8, amid ongoing deterioration in Kyiv-Seoul relations.

The decision to summon Ambassador Park Hee-chang home comes after Seoul demanded an apology from Kyiv over the disclosure of the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs) to South Korea.

Seoul claims that President Volodymyr Zelensky broke a confidentiality agreement when he announced the transfer during his U.N. speech on Sept. 23.

The dispute escalated further when Zelensky's office claimed that no such agreement existed, prompting South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to threaten retaliatory measures.

"The government looks forward to the smooth resolution of all pending issues between the two countries and will continue consultations with the Ukrainian side to this end," the South Korean Ministry said in a press release.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has not yet responded to the news, though Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha previously described the dispute as a "diplomatic misunderstanding."

His South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, claimed on Oct. 6 that he had received an apology from Sybiha but said it was not on "the level we expect, so we intend to take firm measures."

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi later clarified that Sybiha merely expressed regret over the escalation in the diplomatic dispute.

Kyiv announced in January 2025 that it had captured two North Korean soldiers during battles in Russia's western Kursk Oblast.

The two were among the many thousands dispatched by North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in 2024 to bolster Russian forces in the border region, making North Korea the only country to send its serving forces to fight on Moscow’s side to date.

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How Ukraine angered South Korea — and why it matters
North KoreaUkraineSouth KoreaAsiaPrisoners of war
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Martin Fornusek

Assistant Editor

Martin Fornusek is an assistant editor at the Kyiv Independent. Until recently, Martin held the role of foreign affairs reporter specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, focusing on developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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