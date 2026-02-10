KI logo
War

'Second stage' of Ukrainian military's corps reform underway, Syrskyi says

2 min read
Avatar
by Francis Farrell
'Second stage' of Ukrainian military's corps reform underway, Syrskyi says
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's armed forces, photographed while giving an address to the Strategic Dialogue of the NATO Military Committee on Jan. 24, 2026. (Oleksandr Syrskyi / Facebook)

The transition of Ukraine's military to a corps command system has entered its "second stage," with more work to be done to improve each corps' effectiveness on the battlefield, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Feb. 10.

The reforms, officially announced in early 2025, came as a response to criticism of the previous structure where brigades fought under large temporary command umbrellas that did not take direct responsibility for the units under them.

"The increase in enemy losses is one of the results of the corps reform,"  Syrskyi said in a post on the Ukrainian General Staff's Facebook page.

According to the general, brigades continue to be reshuffled into their native corps' areas of responsibility, a process made more dangerous by the lack of reserves and Russia's readiness to attack during rotations of larger units.

Become a member – go ad‑free

In addition, Syrskyi said, the ability of the corps to boost the combat power of the brigades in their sector is being expanded, with each corps now boasting its own artillery brigades, and unmanned systems battalions expanded to regiment size.

Article image
Proposed corps system reform of the Ukrainian army. (The Kyiv Independent)

As of early 2026, 18 separate corps have been formed, two of which are led by Ukraine's National Guard, and the rest of which are in the Armed Forces.

Each of the corps, by design, commands around five brigades, but in reality, the brigades fighting in the corps command's sector are not all in that respective corps on paper.

Throughout 2025, as the system was gradually introduced, results have so far mixed.  

Become a member – go ad‑free

Some corps such as the 3rd Army Corps built on the back of Ukraine's well-known and effective 3rd Assault Brigade, have gathered their native units and are fighting together in unity, while others, such as the 17th and 20th corps, have had their commanders dismissed by Syrskyi for poor results on the battlefield.

read also

Analysis: Why effective use of manpower will define who is winning the war in Ukraine in 2026
In a dimly-lit wooden bunker, a tall, formidably-built Ukrainian officer is filmed from behind, wishing his men good fortune one by one with firm handshakes before a mission. The soldiers in question — a few dozen mobilized Ukrainian men mostly in their forties, each dressed in issued pixel fatigues and with a basic rifle by their sides — respond mostly without enthusiasm, looking forward with blank stares as they accept their commander’s greetings. With context, this seemingly innocuous bit o
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

General StaffUkraineUkrainian armed forcesOleksandr SyrskyiRussia
Avatar
Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, February 10
Tuesday, February 10
Show More

Editors' Picks