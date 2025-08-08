Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Putin presented award to Witkoff meant for CIA official whose son died fighting for Russia, CBS News reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Putin presented award to Witkoff meant for CIA official whose son died fighting for Russia, CBS News reports
U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin for high-level talks in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 6, 2025. (The Kremlin's official website)

Russian President Vladimir Putin presented the Order of Lenin award to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff to pass along to a senior CIA official whose son died fighting for Russia in Ukraine, CBS News reported on Aug. 8.

The award was meant to be presented through Witkoff to Juliane Gallina, the deputy director for digital innovation at the CIA whose son, Michael Gloss, was killed in 2024, according to CBS News.

Witkoff received the award earlier this week during peace talks with Putin in Moscow, several sources familiar with the meeting told the news agency.

When asked by reporters during a news conference in the Oval Office to confirm whether Witkoff had received the award, U.S. President Donald Trump replied: "He (Putin) likes Mr. Witkoff, I can tell you that. That's true."

Putin has been known to exert psychological tactics to expose adversaries' points of weakness. The award was likely given as a means to provoke questions as to why relative of a high-ranking U.S. intelligence official was fighting for the Russian military.

Gloss, who reportedly suffered from mental health challenged, was killed fighting for Russia at aged 21 after moving to Moscow and voicing his support for Russia's military.

In an interview with the Washington Post in April following Gloss' death, his father, Larry Gloss, said that both he and Gallina did not know their son had enlisted in the Russian military.

The Order of Lenin serves in the namesake of Soviet revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin and is awarded to highlight outstanding civilian service. It was not immediately clear as to what was done with the award.

Putin's presentation of the award comes ahead of a planned peace summit with Trump tentatively set for late next week.

Peace talks will include ‘some swapping of territories,’ Trump says ahead of proposed meeting with Putin
U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Aug. 8 that a potential peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv would likely include “some swapping of territories,” as Trump prepares to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Article image
Vladimir PutinSteve WitkoffUnited StatesRussiaWar
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, August 9
Breaking: Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska on Aug 15 for peace talks.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that "further details will follow."

Video
Not their war: Who are Ukraine's foreign fighters?

At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, foreigners flocked to Ukraine to join its defense against Russian forces. More than three years later, the foreign fighters who remain are a different breed — driven by a deep commitment to Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks