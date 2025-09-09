KI logo
BREAKING: Over 20 killed in Russian air strike on Donetsk Oblast village

by Martin Fornusek
A Donetsk Oblast road-sign on June 21, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian air strike against the front-line village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast killed over 20 people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 9.

The bombing strike took place as pensions were being distributed in the village, according to Zelensky.

The small village of Yarova lies roughly 20 kilometers (over 10 miles) north of the city of Sloviansk. Located near local road networks, it sits close to the front line, just 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) from areas held by Russian forces.

The full extent of casualties and damage is being determined.

"Such Russian strikes must not be left without an appropriate response from the world," Zelensky said on social media.

"The world must not remain idle. A response is needed from the United States. A response is needed from Europe. A response is needed from the G20."

Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

