BREAKING: Over 20 killed in Russian air strike on Donetsk Oblast village

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian air strike against the front-line village of Yarova in Donetsk Oblast killed over 20 people, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 9.

The bombing strike took place as pensions were being distributed in the village, according to Zelensky.

The small village of Yarova lies roughly 20 kilometers (over 10 miles) north of the city of Sloviansk. Located near local road networks, it sits close to the front line, just 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) from areas held by Russian forces.

The full extent of casualties and damage is being determined.

"Such Russian strikes must not be left without an appropriate response from the world," Zelensky said on social media.

"The world must not remain idle. A response is needed from the United States. A response is needed from Europe. A response is needed from the G20."