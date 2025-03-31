SBU detains group suspected of directing Russian missile attacks on Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a group suspected of working with Russian military intelligence (GRU) to help target Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, it announced on March 31.

Three men were detained, including one Russian citizen, the SBU said in a statement. It claims they targeted defense factories, Ukrainian Defense Forces weapons systems, and ammunition depots.

The Russian citizen is alleged to have set up an observation post on the rooftop of a high-rise building, which was used to adjust the fire of Russian strikes. According to the SBU, he had been living in Ukraine in "standby mode" until being activated by Russian security services.

The other two defendants are current and former employees of Ukrainian defense companies. One is alleged to have collected intelligence on the consequences of Russian missile strikes on factories and repair facilities, while the other allegedly sought information from his former colleagues about potential target locations.

According to the investigation, the suspects acted separately but had the same supervisor, a GRU member, who has already been identified by the SBU.

Their computer hardware, a quadcopter, and mobile phones which reportedly contained incriminating messages with Russian security services, were seized.

The suspects have been charged under part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law), part 3 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established under the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law), parts 1 and 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and glorification of its participants) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russia continues to attack Ukrainian cities despite partial ceasefire agreements regarding energy infrastructure and the use of force in the Black Sea.

Ukraine agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.