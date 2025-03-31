The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

SBU detains group suspected of directing Russian missile attacks on Kyiv

by Yuliia Taradiuk March 31, 2025 4:12 PM 2 min read
One of the suspects accused of helping direct Russian missile attacks on Kyiv in a picture released by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on March 31, 2025 (Security Service of Ukraine).
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a group suspected of working with Russian military intelligence (GRU) to help target Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, it announced on March 31.

Three men were detained, including one Russian citizen, the SBU said in a statement. It claims they targeted defense factories, Ukrainian Defense Forces weapons systems, and ammunition depots.

The Russian citizen is alleged to have set up an observation post on the rooftop of a high-rise building, which was used to adjust the fire of Russian strikes. According to the SBU, he had been living in Ukraine in "standby mode" until being activated by Russian security services.

The other two defendants are current and former employees of Ukrainian defense companies. One is alleged to have collected intelligence on the consequences of Russian missile strikes on factories and repair facilities, while the other allegedly sought information from his former colleagues about potential target locations.

According to the investigation, the suspects acted separately but had the same supervisor, a GRU member, who has already been identified by the SBU.

Their computer hardware, a quadcopter, and mobile phones which reportedly contained incriminating messages with Russian security services, were seized.

The suspects have been charged under part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law), part 3 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established under the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law), parts 1 and 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and glorification of its participants) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russia continues to attack Ukrainian cities despite partial ceasefire agreements regarding energy infrastructure and the use of force in the Black Sea.

Ukraine agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

News Feed

12:24 PM

Ukraine receives $400 million tranche from IMF.

The funds represent the latest tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, which will provide Kyiv with $15.6 billion in budget support over four years. With the additional $400 million in funding, the program has now distributed $10.1 billion in financing to Ukraine.
8:59 AM

Shooter opens fire on police in Russia's Murmansk.

The man began shooting from the roof of a building at Kolskiy Avenue 10 in the central part of the city, after which the authorities stormed the roof and "neutralized" the attacker, the regional Investigative Committee said.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.