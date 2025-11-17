0 out of 25,000

Monday, November 17, 2025
Russia

Russia's flagship oil price drops as buyers retreat ahead of US sanctions

2 min read
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Oil pumping units are seen in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan on July 14, 2025. (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Urals crude fell to $36.6 per barrel last week at the Russian port of Novorossiysk, its lowest level since early 2023, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 17, citing price assessments company Argus Media's data.

The decline highlights the impact of the U.S. sanctions on Russian energy giants Rosneft and Lukoil, which warned foreign institutions that they must end all transactions with the companies by Nov. 21.

Discounts on Urals relative to Brent reached $23.5 per barrel, the widest gap since June 2023. Before the sanctions, Urals typically traded $12–13 below Brent in Russian ports.

The current discount has nearly doubled and is approaching the record set in early 2023, when Urals briefly fell $40 below Brent.

The price drop in Russia's flagship oil reflects a widening loss of buyers in India and China.

India's five largest refineries, which together bought about 1 million barrels per day from Russia, refused shipments scheduled to arrive after Nov. 21.

China's state-owned Sinopec and PetroChina, along with independent refiners, also halted direct purchases from Rosneft and Lukoil.

Bloomberg earlier reported that Russia's seaborne exports fell sharply in early November, marking the largest weekly decline since January 2024.

With key buyers stepping back, Russia has increasingly left cargoes on tankers that now serve as floating storage.

The shift reflects mounting pressure on Moscow's energy sector, which relies on discounted supplies to India, China, and Turkey to offset lost European demand and sustain export revenues.

LukoilRosneftOil
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a reporter at The Kyiv Independent, covering foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa, working there for two years from the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half at the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor.

